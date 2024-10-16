October 16, October 17: Bank Holidays, Check Here

If you plan on visiting your bank this week, check out the holiday schedule. Banks will be closed on the 16th and 17th of October but not all branches. Bank holidays depend on the Reserve Bank of India and differ in every state.

October 16: Lakshmi Puja and Sharad Purnima

On Wednesday, today October 16, the banks will be off in some cities on account of Lakshmi Puja and Sharad Purnima. However, Agartala and Kolkata observe the holiday. Other city banks will be open.

It is an important Hindu festival marking the end of the monsoon season. Devotees worship Radha Krishna, Shiva Parvati, Lakshmi Narayana, and the moon deity, offering flowers and sweet dishes.

October 17: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu

Banks at Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Shimla will remain closed on Thursday, October 17 due to Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu.

Check the holiday calendar of your town before you pay a visit to the bank to be on the safer side.

