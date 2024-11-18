Holidays in Haryana Till November 22 due to Air Pollution

The worsening air pollution situation in Haryana's Nuh district has prompted the administration to declare holidays for schools up to Class 5 from November 18 to November 22. This decision, made in compliance with the Director General of Elementary Education Haryana's letter dated November 16, 2024, aims to safeguard the health of young students amidst the deteriorating air quality.

This period shall also see the closure of all government and semi-government as well as private schools within the district. Block Education Officers have been directed to ensure that their orders are strictly adhered to, but it must always be remembered that these holidays apply only to students.

The neighbouring cities such as Karnal and Ambala, too, have not been left behind in terms of not having air quality left untouched with their Air Quality Index touching 259 and 177 respectively. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI of Karnal graded "very poor" and that of Ambala "moderate".

Delhi air quality:

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi has dropped to "severe plus" levels; the AQI stood at 484 at 8 am on Monday. The CAQM has already put in place GRAP Stage 4 in Delhi NCR which entails an all-inclusive 8-point action plan to deal with the pollution crisis.

