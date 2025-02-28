Haryana School Holidays in March 2025: Holi, Eid-ul-Fitr, Phag, Martyrs' Day

Feb 28, 2025, 11:36 IST
- Sakshi Post

Haryana School Holidays: Students Rejoice as Schools to Remain Closed on These Days in March

As March 2025 approaches, the Haryana government has released the official holiday calendar for the month. Students eagerly await school holidays, which vary by region and educational institutions. However, in Haryana, March is primarily dedicated to annual examinations.

School Holidays in Haryana Government Schools – March 2025

March 2 – Sunday

March 8 – Second Saturday

March 9 – Sunday

March 14 – Holi (Phag) – Friday

March 16 – Sunday

March 23 – Sunday / Martyrs' Day

March 30 – Sunday

March 31 – Eid-ul-Fitr – Monday

School Timings in Haryana

8:00 AM to 2:30 PM

Haryana School Annual Examinations and Result Announcement

Haryana’s annual school examinations will take place in March. Once the exams conclude, student results will be announced, and the new academic session will commence on April 1, 2025.


