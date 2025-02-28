Haryana School Holidays in March 2025: Holi, Eid-ul-Fitr, Phag, Martyrs' Day
Haryana School Holidays: Students Rejoice as Schools to Remain Closed on These Days in March
As March 2025 approaches, the Haryana government has released the official holiday calendar for the month. Students eagerly await school holidays, which vary by region and educational institutions. However, in Haryana, March is primarily dedicated to annual examinations.
School Holidays in Haryana Government Schools – March 2025
March 2 – Sunday
March 8 – Second Saturday
March 9 – Sunday
March 14 – Holi (Phag) – Friday
March 16 – Sunday
March 23 – Sunday / Martyrs' Day
March 30 – Sunday
March 31 – Eid-ul-Fitr – Monday
School Timings in Haryana
8:00 AM to 2:30 PM
Haryana School Annual Examinations and Result Announcement
Haryana’s annual school examinations will take place in March. Once the exams conclude, student results will be announced, and the new academic session will commence on April 1, 2025.