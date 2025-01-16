Winter Holidays extended in Haryana; Schools reopen on January 19

A severe cold wave has affected North India, bringing dense fog and rains, that have already made life unbearable for the residents, mainly for students. In return, extreme weather conditions have resulted in the extension of winter holidays for many schools in the region, while others have opted for online classes.

In Haryana, the government and private schools were scheduled to close from January 1 to January 15, 2025, for winter vacations. But due to unfavourable weather conditions, schools in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts have been closed for two more days and are scheduled to remain shut on January 16 and 17.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, different districts have also continued winter holidays for school children up to Class 8. In Ghaziabad, the schools are to reopen on January 20, 2025.

The IMD has forecast isolated rainfall activity over Haryana while minimum temperatures shall drop by 1-3°C over some areas. Dense fog conditions are to prevail during night hours and early morning hours which might make commuting a hazardous affair.

Other states in North India have also adopted measures to protect the students from the scorching sun. Delhi has adopted a hybrid model of learning for students up to Class 9 and 11, and Lucknow schools have been shut for students up to Class 8 till January 16.

The holidays may just get extended until the weather breaks up as conditions worsen. Those who want up-to-date reports on school closing can reach out directly to their school authorities, as well.

