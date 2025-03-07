RJD legislator questions timing of Baba Bageshwar's visit to Bihar; slams BJP

Patna, March 7 (IANS) The visit of religious preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Baba Bageshwar, to Bihar’s Gopalganj district, has sparked a political controversy, with RJD legislator Bhai Virendra questioning the timing of the visit, and accusing the BJP and its leaders of using Babas for political mileage ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

He said that they (BJP leaders) can send any Baba but the people of Bihar want jobs and not Babas.

"People of Bihar, regardless of caste or religion, want jobs for their sons and daughters. That’s why Tejashwi Yadav has to become the Chief Minister,” Bhai Virendra said.

"I do not want to criticise anyone, but it is true that all these Babas have been sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP-NDA has brought them to Bihar because elections are coming,” he claimed.

He said that the BJP's religious strategy won't work in Bihar.

"No matter how many Babas come and go, the people of Bihar are suffering from corruption, unemployment, and inflation. They will rise above caste, religion, and party lines to elect Tejashwi Yadav as a Chief Minister of Bihar,” Bhai Virendra said.

During the 'Pravachan' in Gopalganj, Baba Bageshwar advocated for a Hindu Rashtra, adding more fuel to the political debate in Bihar.

Bhai Virendra strongly opposed this demand, saying: "Those who talk about a Hindu nation should first read history. When India was under the British rule, people from all castes and communities sacrificed their lives for freedom."

"You cannot change the Constitution," he said, adding that any such attempts could lead to a widespread chaos and disorder.

Asked about political strategist Prashant Kishor potentially contesting from Raghopur Assembly constituency to directly challenge Tejashwi Yadav, Bhai Virendra dismissed any concerns.

"In a democracy, anyone is free to contest elections from anywhere,” he said.

Ahead of the elections in the eastern state, the RJD has been opting strategy to focus on employment and development to counter the BJP's Hindutva narrative.

According to political observers, the war of words between the key parties contesting the polls is set to intensify in the upcoming days.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.