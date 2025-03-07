Hearing on Neetu Chandra’s PIL over vulgar Honey Singh song to be held on March 28

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actress Neetu Chandra recently filed a petition on the use of vulgar and explicit songs in Bollywood. The hearing on the case has now been scheduled for March 28, 2025.

On Friday, one session of hearing was carried out by a bench headed by acting Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Ashutosh Kumar. The court asked the central government to clarify its stand on the matter. The court observed that it appeared to be a public interest litigation. It has also been said in the public interest litigation that dirty things and abusive words for women are openly being done in Bhojpuri songs.

In the PIL, the petitioner has said that the song ‘Maniac’ by Hirdesh Singh, known by his stage name Yo Yo Honey Singh, contains a lot of vulgarity. It depicts women in a vulgar manner. It was said that they have been commercialised by portraying them as objects of consumption. It says that women are shown as sex symbols.

The double meaning words of the songs increase their vulgarity even more. It affects children, women and all sections of society. The use of Bhojpuri language words portrays women in a very bad light.

Currently, there are no restrictions on vulgar songs. The actress filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in Patna High Court, accusing Honey Singh of vulgarity and sexualising women in his song ‘Maniac’. Along with Honey Singh, the PIL also mentions other artists who have collaborated with him on the song, including lyricist Leo Grewal and Bhojpuri singers Ragini Vishwakarma and Arjun Ajanabi.

The plea said the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression is enshrined in the Constitution of India. But even that has its limits. The plea calls for legal action against violators, and suggests that they should be dealt with adequate action with rules strictly enforced upon them.

