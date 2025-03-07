Kashi Vishwanath Temple to honour ‘nari shakti’, makes special arrangements for darshan on Women’s Day

Varanasi, March 7 (IANS) This International Women's Day, the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi has rolled out a special initiative to honour ‘Nari Shakti’ (women power) with special arrangements for female devotees.

On this occasion, women will be able to enjoy VIP Darshan throughout the day, thanks to a dedicated entrance through Gate Number 4, designed specifically for them.

This initiative allows women to have a hassle-free darshan of Lord Shiva and perform the sacred 'Jalabhishek', all while avoiding the usual rush of the temple crowd.

The move has been warmly appreciated by the women of the city, who are expressing their gratitude to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this thoughtful gesture.

Speaking to IANS, local resident Kanti Chaudhary said, “This is such a wonderful initiative. Usually, living in Varanasi, we often miss the opportunity to visit Baba Bholenath due to the overwhelming crowd. But with this special arrangement, we now have the chance to worship peacefully. We are truly thankful to Modi ji for making this possible for us.”

Nisha, another local woman also expressed her heartfelt thanks for this arrangement.

“We are deeply grateful to both Modi ji and Yogi ji for introducing this unique initiative. There’s nothing better than being able to have darshan of Mahadev in the city of Mahadev without the hassle of waiting in long lines. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts and will pray to Mahadev for the long life and safety of Yogi ji. May he continue to serve the nation with the same dedication,” she said.

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, the Chief Executive Officer of Kashi Vishwanath Temple said, “This initiative was born out of a proposal from a media group suggesting that special provisions be made for women on International Women’s Day. We immediately accepted the proposal and decided to dedicate Gate Number 4, which is usually reserved for Kashi residents, as a special entry point for women. This provision will be available in both the morning and evening shifts, allowing women to visit the temple comfortably. Additionally, the proposal also included the provision of health checkup services, which will be available for women on this day.”

International Women's Day, celebrated globally on March 8, is an occasion to honour the cultural, political, and socio-economic achievements of women and girls. It also calls for a renewed commitment to accelerating gender equality.

The theme for IWD 2025, 'Accelerate Action,' emphasises the urgent need for swift, decisive action to advance gender parity worldwide.

