December 21 holiday for schools, colleges and offices in Harayana due to Om Prakash Chautala demise

Haryana Government Declares Holiday on December 21 in Schools to Mourn Former CM Om Prakash Chautala's Demise

The Haryana government has declared a three-day state mourning to pay homage to the late former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, who breathed his last on December 20, 2024. The government has declared a holiday in all schools across the state on Saturday, December 21 as a mark of respect.

Directorate of School Education, Haryana, Government of Haryana issued a notice announcing the closure of all the schools in the state on 21st December. This announcement follows the declaration of the state government regarding a three-day mourning period, whereby the national flag would be hoisted at half-mast in the entire state.

Om Prakash Chautala, the former Chief Minister of Haryana and president of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), passed away at his residence in Gurugram on December 20, 2024. His last rites will be performed with state honors on December 21 at 3 pm in Teja Khera, Sirsa.

The Haryana government has also declared December 21 as a public holiday in all state government offices as a mark of respect to the departed leader. Authorities have instructed the Sirsa Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to supervise all arrangements at Sirsa and Teja Khera.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini described Om Prakash Chautala as a visionary leader who will always be remembered for his contribution to the politics of the state.

