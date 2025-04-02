April 2025: Festivals, Important Days and Holidays list!

April is here, and so is the colourful mix of events, celebrations, and awareness days. Though April doesn't see any federal holidays, the month is full of interesting events that offer something to suit various interests and backgrounds.

Religious Observances during April

Passover: Saturday, April 12 – Sunday, April 20

Holy Week: April 13-20

Easter Sunday: Sunday, April 20

Ridván (Baha'i): Begins Monday, April 21 ( Ends May 2)

For the spiritually oriented, April is a month with special events that offer time for contemplation, replenishment, and celebration with those one loves.

National Observances in April

Autism Awareness Day: Wednesday, April 2

Tax Day: Tuesday, April 15

Earth Day: Tuesday, April 22

Arbor Day: Friday, April 25

These observances seek to bring attention to vital concerns, support environmental stewardship, and inspire civic participation.

Bizarre Holidays in April

National Walking Day: Wednesday, April 2

National Burrito Day: Thursday, April 3

National Unicorn Day: Wednesday, April 9

National Pretzel Day: Saturday, April 26

Global Pay It Forward Day: Monday, April 28

April is a fun-filled month with a lot of lighthearted celebrations for those who love having a good time.

Why April is a Busy Month for Students and Families

April is the best time for spring break, as most schools and universities provide students with time off. If you are taking a vacation, it is a busy time of year to travel. Also, with college admission results coming in, it is a big month for seniors in high school.

Getting Ready for the Next Federal Holiday

Although there are no federal holidays in April, the next one is just around the corner. Memorial Day is on May 26, 2025, and it offers a long weekend to relax and remember. As we get through the hectic month of April, it's important to remember to take time to celebrate, give back, and raise awareness for important causes.

