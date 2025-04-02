Israel expands military operation in Gaza

Tel Aviv, April 2 (IANS) Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Wednesday that the military is expanding its operation against Hamas in Gaza.

He stated that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) deployed additional divisions to the area after extensive overnight strikes in the southern Gaza Strip, according to media reports.

Katz said that troops will move "to clear areas of terrorists and infrastructure, and capture extensive territory that will be added to Israel's security areas."

"I wish success to the IDF soldiers who are fighting bravely and powerfully in Gaza for the return of the kidnapped and the defeat of Hamas. The goal of Operation 'Strength and Sword' is, first and foremost, to increase pressure for the release of all the hostages in the face of Hamas' refusal," the minister posted on X.

"Expanding the operation this morning will increase the pressure on the Hamas murderers and also on the population in Gaza and advance the achievement of the sacred and important goal for all of us," the post added.

The IDF had earlier issued an evacuation warning for the entire Rafah area and a large area of land between Rafah and Khan Younis, where the IDF had previously not operated with ground troops.

The announcement on Wednesday followed after Katz last week said that he had approved operational plans for "continuing" the offensive in the Gaza Strip.

"I came here today to closely observe the fighting and preparations on the ground ahead of upcoming decisions," Katz said during a visit to the Gaza Division, headquartered at Re'im Camp near the strip.

"Our main goal now is to bring all hostages home,” Katz said.

He warned that if Hamas does not release the remaining hostages, "it will pay increasingly heavy prices in territorial losses and the targeting of militants and terror infrastructure, until complete defeat."

Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Ministry on Tuesday claimed that Hamas continues to push for war while also refusing to release the hostages.

"Hamas continue to push for the renewal of the war, refusing to release our hostages, and refusing to disarm," said Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel Gideon Sa'ar during a media briefing.

He added that Hamas ignore the will and the rage of the citizens of Gaza, claiming that their interest is the "end of the war".

"But instead of listening to its citizens, Hamas oppressed them brutally. Hamas murdered, after torturing, demonstrators from the Gaza Strip this week," he claimed.

Israeli forces resumed strikes in Gaza on March 18, effectively ending a ceasefire agreement with Hamas that started on January 19.

"We renewed the offensive because Hamas rejected offers to extend the initial phase of the ceasefire agreement," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said.

