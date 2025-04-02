Bhaichung Bhutia, Subrata Paul to grace DSC football national finals in Goa

Goa, April 2 (IANS) The highly anticipated National Finals of the Dream Sports Championship Football 2025 will kick off in Goa on April 8. In a major development, renowned English football team Norwich City FC’s Youth Team will be participating in the tournament's second edition, where football legends Bhaichung Bhutia and Subrata Paul will grace the occasion.

The Championship will bring together eight boys' and eight girls' teams to compete in an intense competition. In an exciting first, the girls' tournament will feature state teams nominated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) from Assam, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan, Goa, Odisha, Karnataka, and Delhi. Group stage matches will take place at the SAG Benaulim Football Ground and Utorda Sports Complex, with the grand finale set for Raia Football Ground on April 15.

During the tournament, the DSF will also conduct knowledge exchange workshops under the Dream Again initiative led by the Norwich City coaches for the support staff of all the participating teams. The workshops will include topics like leadership in coaching, physical & medical awareness, and football staff development.

Following intense regional rounds, seven Indian youth teams secured their places in the National Finals. These teams are Punjab FC (Delhi), Reliance Foundation Young Champs (Mumbai), Chennaiyin FC (Bengaluru), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (Kolkata), Football 4 Change (Guwahati), SESA FA, and Dempo Sports Club (Goa). Meanwhile, the tournament will follow a group stage format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the final of the U-17 football tournament across the boys and girls categories.

The participation of Norwich City FC adds an international presence to the tournament, complementing the regional champions from across India. The two-time winners of the FA Cup are known for producing top-level talent like Ben Godfrey (Everton FC, Ipswich Town) and James Maddison (Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur), who have performed at the highest level of English football – the English Premier League.

Local football enthusiasts and AIFF scouts are expected to closely watch the tournament, representing a significant stepping stone for talented young footballers aiming to build professional careers.

