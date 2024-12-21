Telangana Rain Alert: Showers Expected from December 24

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has predicted dry weather across Telangana today, with the possibility of light rains in a few areas. This change is due to a low-pressure system that has formed over the Bay of Bengal, which could bring scattered rainfall to certain regions. Officials have issued an alert accordingly.

Telangana has been experiencing significant weather variations. Recently, the state endured biting cold, with temperatures dropping sharply. Over the past two days, however, temperatures have risen notably. Many parts of the state, which recorded single-digit temperatures just three days ago, are now seeing double-digit figures. In Hyderabad, temperatures that had fallen to 11°C have now climbed to 20°C. This shift is attributed to the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Dry weather is expected to continue for the next three days, but light rains are forecasted in some areas after that. Officials have not issued immediate warnings but anticipate light to moderate rains in Telangana from December 24 onward. A subsequent increase in cold conditions is also expected.

The deep depression over the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that the system will maintain its intensity for the next 24 hours. Rain warnings have been issued for various districts in Andhra Pradesh. The cyclonic system, accompanied by a surface circulation extending up to 5.8 km above sea level, is moving in a north-northeast direction and is expected to persist over the next 24 hours.

In Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall is expected in coastal districts over the next two days due to the cyclonic storm. Areas such as Kakinada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Manyam, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam are likely to experience significant rainfall, along with strong winds at speeds of 50 to 55 kmph.

On December 21, light rains are predicted in parts of Eluru, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Tirupati, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts. Authorities have advised residents in these regions to remain vigilant.

