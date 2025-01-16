Nidhhi Agerwal Shuttles Between Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas Movies

Nidhhi Agerwal, one of the talented young actresses in Telugu cinema, is currently acting alongside both Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan. While she’s thrilled about the opportunity, juggling these two major films has been quite challenging. In a recent interview, Nidhhi shared the struggles of managing her schedule for two high-profile projects.

Her daily routine is packed with travel between two cities Vijayawada and Hyderabad with little time to rest. She begins her day shooting for Harihara Veeramallu in Vijayawada, then catches a flight to Hyderabad for Rajasaab, working late into the evening. Afterward, she travels back to Vijayawada by road, sometimes sleeping in the car or heading straight to the next shoot location.

Despite the demanding schedule, Nidhhi expressed her gratitude for the chance to work with two of Telugu’s biggest stars. “I’m lucky to be part of Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas’ films at the same time. I’m ready to face any challenge for these films,” she said.

Nidhhi is working on Raja Saab with Prabhas and Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Pawan Kalyan. If either film becomes a hit, she’s set to become one of the top heroines in Telugu cinema.