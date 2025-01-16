Sankranthi in AP: MLAs and MPs Brazenly Participate in Cockfights

In a blatant defiance of High Court directives and police restrictions, large-scale cockfights have resurfaced in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, covering the erstwhile East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur regions. Reports indicate that over ₹3,000 crore changed hands through betting on cockfights, gambling, and other illegal activities over the past three days.

Enormous Turnover in Betting

West Godavari alone saw an estimated turnover of ₹700 crore, while in East Godavari, the betting volume surpassed ₹1,500 crore. These figures underscore the scale of the illegal betting activities that accompanied the cockfights, a traditional but controversial sport in the region.

Political Participation Raises Eyebrows

Several political figures, particularly from the TDP-led coalition, were seen openly participating in these events, disregarding police warnings. Among them were Deputy Speaker Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju, MP Putta Mahesh, and multiple MLAs, who attended the cockfights in Pedda Amiram village, West Godavari.

Prominent attendees also included Revenue Minister Satya Prasad, MP Sri Krishnadevarayalu, and former MP Mopidevi Venkataramana at events in Bapatla. Film producer Nagavamshi was also spotted amidst the crowd. In Muramalla, Mumidivaram MLA Datla Buchibabu oversaw the events, with Amalapuram and Kakinada MPs Harish Mathur and Uday Srinivas making their presence known.

Lavish Festivities and Corporate-Like Atmosphere

The cockfights were held under floodlights, with TV replays ensuring transparency and bouncers managing crowd control, creating a corporate-like ambiance. The arenas were transformed into festive grounds with alcohol, non-vegetarian feasts, and a carnival-like atmosphere.

A notable aspect of the events was the presence of young women participating in gambling games and attendees carrying large sums of cash in vegetable bags. These scenes added to the spectacle, highlighting the scale and boldness of the operations.

Legal and Ethical Concerns

The resurgence of cockfights has reignited debates about the legality and ethicality of the practice, especially given the direct violation of court orders and the apparent involvement of political leaders. The events’ scale and the brazen disregard for legal restrictions have sparked concerns about law enforcement's effectiveness and the influence of political figures on illegal activities.

This return of cockfights, marked by extravagant betting and high-profile attendance, calls for urgent attention from authorities to enforce existing laws and curb illegal activities in the region.