Pawan Kalyan Not Responding to Chandrababu's Phone Calls?

A few days ago, it was widely reported that Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan was down with high-grade viral fever and was also suffering from Spondylitis. As a result, the Deputy CM didn’t attend Cabinet meetings, and one more meeting was chaired by ministers and secretaries.

Fans were initially concerned about his well-being but Pawan Kalyan not informing the government of his absence has now become a hot-topic. Now, if reports are to be believed, Pawan Kalyan didn’t pick Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s call and the TDP leader was told by Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar that Mr.Kalyan was suffering from severe back pain.

Amid all this, Pawan Kalyan ended up in Kerala today looking healthy as he attended Agastya Muni temple with his son Akira Nandan in Kochi. This move from AP’s Deputy CM will surely raise doubts, especially after ignoring Chandrababu Naidu’s phone call.

The news doing the rounds over the past few days is that the Jana Sena founder was hurt by the recent trend created by the TDP cadre over Nara Lokesh becoming Deputy CM. It remains to be seen if either party will provide some clarity on the ongoing drama.

