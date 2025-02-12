Viraj Ghelani advises avoiding roadways for Mahakumbh

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actor Viraj Ghelani recently visited the vibrant and bustling Mahakumbh and shared his travel tips and personal experiences, offering a unique perspective on how to make the most of this grand spiritual event.

Viraj shared helpful hacks for travelers heading to the Mahakumbh, urging them to consider alternative travel methods to avoid congestion. The actor also recommended opting for railways or airways to reach the site, ensuring a smoother and quicker journey. When it came to his stay, Viraj revealed he opted for a local accommodation experience, embracing the authentic feel of Mahakumbh.

In a statement, Viraj shared, “My visit to Mahakumbh was more than a visit. I felt hopeful and really positive. Imagine having 2-3 crore visitors coming to Mahakumbh with a single thought - Sangam Snaan! Prayagraj felt like a huge Mandir, it's a place that boasted chants and carried a very holy vibe.”

To explore the city, the actor revealed he rented a scooter. “A rented scooter was the perfect way to get around and immerse myself in the local atmosphere," Ghelani said, emphasizing how it gave him the freedom to explore at leisure. Additionally, the 'Govinda Naam Mera' actor hired a boat to explore the boat clubs.

On the work front, Viraj Ghelani recently starred in the Gujarati film "Jhamkudi," which marked his film debut. Speaking to IANS, the actor shared why Gujarati cinema doesn't enjoy the same widespread popularity as other regional film industries.

“Gujarati theatre is vibrant and deeply rooted in our culture. forms a huge part of India's theatre culture. Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali theatre are practically the pillars of India’s theatre ecosystem. When it comes to Gujarati cinema, there are a few factors at play. For starters, it's about perception and evolution. Telugu cinema, for example, has managed to create a niche and then exploded with larger-than-life storytelling, big budgets, and a very loyal fanbase. Gujarati cinema, on the other hand, is still in its nascent stage of this kind of evolution,” Ghelani stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.