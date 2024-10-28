Diwali 2024 holidays for schools, colleges list!

Diwali-the festival of lights-is immensely important in Hindu culture; and people celebrate it with quite enthusiasm and excitement. On the other hand, would you like to know which date this festive season, Diwali, goes on? In the year 2022, these holidays will start from the date of 28th October up to November 2nd. So basically, it's November 1st. Diwali holidays involve Dhanteras-A day with the help of which every house gets cleaned and beautifully decorated.

Dhanteras: 29 Oct 2024 (Day 1)

Naraka Chaturdashi: 30 October 2024 (Day 2)

Lakshmi Puja (Main Diwali): 31 October 2024 (Day 4)

Gowardhan Puja: 01 November 2024 (Day 5)

Several Indian states have announced holidays from tomorrow, 29th October. These include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi will also be closed due to the holidays.

Offices will be closed tomorrow, mainly government offices, including both the central and state government offices, banks, post offices, and educational institutions.

Holiday policies of private firms or organizations vary. One first needs to consult his employer or the institution, however.

The holiday period varies from state to state. Some states celebrate the festival in a single day and others for more days. Dhanteras will fall on October 29th, Naraka Chaturdashi on October 30th, Lakshmi Puja or Main Diwali on October 31st, and Govardhan Puja on November 1st.

