October 29: Holiday for schools for Dhanteras or not?

Dhanteras: The Hindu festival marking the start of the Diwali festivals started today October 29 this year, and several states in India will tomorrow.

In Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, October 29 falls as a public holiday, so people are free to enjoy the Dhanteras festival by purchasing utensils and silverware, which is believed to usher in prosperity and good fortune. Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab have also declared a holiday for its inhabitants to celebrate.

Not all states declared holidays, though. Days like October 29 do not fall under the banner of a holiday in other states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal. Also, central offices and institutions would report to work because the state's holiday list is supposed to follow that of the central government.

Note that some private institutions and organizations may declare holidays based on their policies. Therefore, it would always be wise to seek clarification from your employer or institution as to whether October 29 is a holiday or not.

