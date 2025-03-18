Is March 31 a Bank Holiday? RBI Issues Clarification!

In a significant move to facilitate seamless financial transactions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that all banks across the country will remain open on March 31, 2025, despite it being a public holiday. This decision aims to help taxpayers and businesses complete their financial obligations before the fiscal year ends.

In an official notification issued on Monday, the RBI stated that special clearing operations will be conducted nationwide to ensure the smooth processing of government receipts and payments within the current financial year. Additionally, the central bank has instructed all banks to keep their branches open for over-the-counter transactions during normal working hours on the day.

This initiative is expected to benefit businesses, taxpayers, and financial entities that require uninterrupted banking services for their year-end transactions. With the financial year closing on March 31, the RBI’s decision ensures that essential banking operations proceed without inconvenience, allowing individuals and organizations to meet their financial deadlines efficiently.

