Lalu Ji will have to endure political curse: Neeraj Kumar on ED’s questioning of Rabri Devi

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) After former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the land for job scam, JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar said, "As you sow, so shall you reap."

Speaking to IANS, Kumar remarked, “Lalu Yadav Ji, you created property and didn’t spare your own family, so a political curse will definitely follow. You made people from Mangru Rai’s family and your own relatives sign documents. So, political consequences are inevitable. And you will always be remembered as a father and husband who entangled your entire family in legal issues and forced them to appear in court.”

Former Bihar Chief Minister, Rabri Devi, appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Patna on Tuesday after being summoned in the IRCTC Land-for-Job case.

The ED has also summoned Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, marking his first-ever questioning in this case in Patna. He reached the ED's office separately.

In addition to his remarks on Rabri Devi, Neeraj Kumar also took aim at Tejashwi Yadav regarding crime statistics.

Kumar accused Tejashwi of indulging in "political cyber fraud," stating, “I am saying this with full responsibility. The NCRB released the 2022 data in 2023, but now in March 2025, Tejashwi is questioning where the 2023 and 2024 data are. On what basis are these claims being made? You outsource this data. Please let us know, if any crimes occurred in our state, no one has ever supported the criminals. Legal action has been taken.

"Your parents were responsible when 67,249 murders happened. Who was held accountable for those crimes? There were around 321 attacks on police stations. How many of those cases were brought to trial and resulted in convictions? The number of martyred police personnel was 1,901. What action did the state government take in response? Please answer these questions. Your data is completely fake,” he told IANS.

Earlier Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government claiming that the police are running in fear of criminals.

"An ASI-ranked police officer was murdered, and criminals are wreaking havoc. The Chief Minister hasn’t said a word about this," said Tejashwi Yadav.

"Under Nitish Kumar's rule, Bihar has witnessed 60,000 murders and 25,000 rapes. In this regime, the highest number of police personnel have been murdered and beaten up. This wasn’t the case earlier. Police are now being attacked. The Home Minister is nowhere to be seen, and the state’s law and order situation is at its worst," he added.

