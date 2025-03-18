Sandeep Reddy Vanga Turns MS Dhoni Into the Animal!

There is no denying the massive impact that Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal created at the box office. Even though the movie received mixed reactions from critics, the audience lapped up the movie like never before and gave Ranbir Kapoor his career's biggest blockbuster. The film created mayhem at the box office as it nearly collected a whopping Rs. 1000 crores.

Since the movie turned out to be this huge hit, there is no stopping Sandeep Reddy Vanga as Indian cinema fans are waiting for an update over his next movie with Prabhas, titled Spirit. In the meantime, Sandeep was busy shooting for a commercial with the pride of Indian cricket, MS Dhoni. Dhoni, who is the face of the IPL, usually has a hectic schedule with back-to-back shoots lined up for ads.

Despite being in the final leg of his career as a cricketer in the IPL, Dhoni's brand value is only soaring with each passing year. Now, the CSK batter teamed up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a smart electric cycle (e-cycle) ad.

For this, Dhoni transformed his looks to suit Ranvijay's character in the Animal. Sandeep, who acted in the commercial, could be seen heaping praises on MSD throughout the ad. Dhoni was seen in two getups—one is Ranbir's introduction scene in Animal, and the other one is when he gets out of the car in an all-blue suit to kill his brother-in-law.

It is a smart move from EMotorad, the electric cycle company, to bring in Dhoni and Sandeep together and deftly let them use their products to promote the same. This little commercial is already a super hit on the internet, as fans are raving about the chemistry between MSD and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Till Spirit releases, Sandeep Reddy Vanga can easily collaborate with such high-profile celebrities and propel his fame further.