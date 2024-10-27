October 29: Auspicious Things to Buy on Dhanteras

With Diwali approaching, people on earth start gearing up for Dhanteras the day of prosperity and good fortune. On 29th October 2024, Dhanteras marks the first of Diwali. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and pray before her. In case one wants a successful Dhanteras, these sacred purchases are a must-have Prosperity, health, happiness, and the three most important things brought into life through these products.

Gold is the Prosperity Metal:

The most sought-after metal on Dhanteras is gold. It symbolizes stability, prosperity, and good fortune. Any purchase of a gold item in the form of jewellery or coins will attract wealth, luxury, and stability to one's life.

Silver: Serenity and Purity

Silver is another auspicious metal that symbolizes serenity, purity, and protection from evil energy. Buying silver jewellery or coins is another common practice that attracts good fortune and blessings.

Utensils:

For stingy people, brass and steel utensils are the purchase option for the auspicious day of Dhanteras. They both augur well in the department of health as well as riches. Steer clear of buying a sieve, knives, and chopping machine.

Broom: Suction of Ill Luck and Poverty

Purchase a jihad that is synonymous with the house's door as well as in a domestic cleaning device: the janitor or broom as a doorstep of cleansing of your evil energy.

Gomti Chakra: Gaining Riches and ward off Negative Energies

Gomti Chakras are designed circularly. These offer protection, wealth, and serenity. They should be kept on the altar or in your locker to attract prosperity.

Lakshmi and Ganesha Idols: Harmony and Blessings

New idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi should be brought to the home. The Ganesha god clears all obstructions, whereas the goddess Lakshmi brings good fortune, riches, and luxuries.

Attract Prosperity and Good Fortune

These auspicious items bought on Dhanteras bring prosperity, health, and fresh vigour to your house. Every item holds special significance, making the festive atmosphere of Diwali and Dhanteras double in joy.

Make thoughtful purchases on Dhanteras to invite divine blessings and positivity in life. Welcome prosperity, good fortune, and happiness with this auspicious day.

Also read: When is Karthika Masam? What is the significance of this month?