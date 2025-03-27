March 28 to April 1 Holidays, 4 Day Weekend Holiday for Alvida Jumma

Residents of Jammu and Kashmir, along with Uttar Pradesh, can look forward to an extended weekend, thanks to the rescheduling of the Shab-i-Qadr holiday and the observance of Alvida Jumma. Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have officially moved the Shab-i-Qadr holiday from March 27 to March 28, 2025.

Holiday Rescheduling in Jammu & Kashmir

In an official order issued on March 26, M. Raju, Commissioner Secretary of the General Administration Department, announced the change:

“In partial modification of Government Order No. 2193-JK(GAD) of 2024 dated December 29, 2024, and Government Order No. 2194-JK(GAD) of 2024 dated December 29, 2024, the holiday on account of Shab-i-Qadr shall now be observed on March 28, 2025 (Friday) instead of March 27, 2025 (Thursday), in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Public Holiday in Uttar Pradesh

Alongside this, the District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh, Gourang Raathi, has declared a public holiday on March 28. As per the official order, all government offices, schools, and colleges across the state will remain closed.

Furthermore, Eid will be observed on either March 30 or 31, depending on the sighting of the moon, with March 31 designated as a national holiday. This results in a four-day long weekend from March 28 to March 31, allowing for extended festivities and travel opportunities.

Significance of Alvida Jumma

As the holy month of Ramadan nears its conclusion, Muslims across the world prepare to observe Alvida Jumma (Jumat-ul-Wida), the last Friday of Ramadan, marked by special prayers and spiritual gatherings. This day holds immense religious significance, with devout Muslims attending congregational prayers at mosques.

Prayer Timings and Celebrations

Jumma Namaz (Friday prayers) during Ramadan holds special importance. At Delhi’s iconic Jama Masjid, the Friday sermon will begin at 1:00 PM, followed by the Jumma prayer between 1:30 PM and 2:00 PM. However, timings may vary in different cities, and some mosques may hold multiple congregations to accommodate larger crowds.

As Ramadan comes to a close, the excitement for Eid intensifies, with celebrations set to take place with grandeur and enthusiasm worldwide. The upcoming long weekend provides a perfect opportunity for families and communities to come together in prayer, reflection, and festivity.