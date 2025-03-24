Hyderabad MLC Election on April 23, Holiday for Schools?

The Election Commission of India has announced the biennial election for the Telangana Legislative Council from the Hyderabad Local Authorities' Constituency, scheduled for April 23. This election is necessary as the term of BRS MLC MS Prabhakar expires on May 1 of this year.

The election notification will be issued on March 28, marking the start of the nomination submission process. The last date for nominations is April 4, followed by scrutiny of nominations on April 7 and the withdrawal of candidatures on April 9. Polling will take place from 8 am to 4 pm on April 23, and the counting of votes will occur on April 25.

Regarding public holidays, the Election Commission has not yet confirmed if there will be an official holiday on polling day for general citizens. However, local government employees, election staff, and those involved in the election process are likely to get a holiday. As for schools, there has been no announcement of a holiday on April 23, but it will depend on local authorities and specific schools.

Additionally, the ECI has declared that the model code of conduct is now in effect.