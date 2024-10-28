Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 27th Oct Highlights, Avinash's self elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Diwali Celebrations Bring Joy and Tears

The Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house was filled with festive cheer as the contestants celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm. The episode was packed with fun games, emotional moments, and surprising twists.

Nagarjuna Brings the Festive Spirit

The episode began with host Nagarjuna dancing to a popular Diwali song, setting the tone for the celebrations. He then paired the contestants and had them play a game called "Meiva-Maaru," which tested their teamwork and communication skills.

Gangavva-Teja Win the First Round

Gangavva and Teja emerged victorious in the first round, and as a reward, Gangavva received a heartfelt video message from her granddaughter.

Vishnupriya Saves the Day

In another game, Vishnupriya won a prize and chose to save Nikhil from elimination.

Anasuya's Energetic Dance

Anasuya's high-energy dance performance added to the festive atmosphere.

'Ka' and ' Lucky bhaskar ' Movie Teams Joins the Celebrations

The cast of the upcoming movie "Ka," and also Lucky Bhaskar cast Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, joined the celebrations. Director Venky and Meenakshi played a game with the contestants, and Goutham-Nayani Pavani emerged as winners.

Nayani Pavani's Emotional Moment

Nayani Pavani broke down in tears after receiving a video message from her mother.

Shivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's Special Appearance

Shivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi promoted their upcoming movie and played a game with the contestants. Rohini and Avinash won the game, and as a reward, Hariteja received a video message from her daughter.

Aadi's Comedy

Comedian Aadi's hilarious performance left the contestants in stitches.

Mehaboob Eliminated

Nagarjuna announced Mehaboob's elimination, leaving the contestants emotional.

Avi's Health Concerns

In a shocking twist, Avinash was shown struggling with health issues and opting for self-elimination. Will he return to the show or leave for good? The suspense continues.



