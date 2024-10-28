Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Avinash Returns back to the house

Avinash's Dramatic Exit: Was it a Publicity Stunt?

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 saw Mehboob's elimination, but what grabbed attention was Avinash's dramatic exit. Claiming health issues, Avinash broke down in tears, saying he couldn't take the pain anymore. However, rumors suggest it was all a publicity stunt.

Avinash, who had been struggling to make an impact in the show, announced his self-elimination citing health concerns. His emotional goodbye left housemates teary-eyed. However, social media is abuzz with speculation that Avinash faked his exit for sympathy.

Videos of Avinash returning home and interacting with his family have surfaced, raising questions about his sudden recovery. Netizens are calling out Avinash for manipulating the audience and using his wife as an emotional prop.

The truth behind Avinash's exit will be revealed in the next episode. Was it a genuine health concern or a desperate attempt to stay relevant? Bigg Boss Telugu 8 continues to keep viewers hooked with its twists and turns.

#Avinash Back To BB House 😁 Andarini Housemates Ni Kasepu Erri Pap*alni Chesadu Ga 😂😂#BiggBossTelugu8 pic.twitter.com/LbDV2UFXs7 — BiggBossTelugu8 (@Boss8Telugu) October 27, 2024

