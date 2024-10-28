YS Jagan Questions Andhra Government’s Diwali ‘Gift’ of Electricity Price Hike

AP former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has once again questioned the current coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, asking, "Is the Diwali gift for the people just a hike in electricity charges?" Jagan demanded answers, questioning the government's earlier election promise to not increase electricity rates for the next five years. He posted a video on social media, reminding CM Chandrababu Naidu of his 2024 election campaign promise.

Jagan went on to criticize Naidu, saying, "You once claimed that if you came to power, electricity charges would be reduced. Yet now, despite public outcry, you’ve imposed an additional burden of Rs 6,072.86 crores. Is this fair?" Jagan had raised the issue on Sunday, and with this latest video post, he exposed what he calls Naidu's deceptive approach.