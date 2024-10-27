When is Karthika Masam? What is the significance of this month?

This has Kartika Masam the Telugu calendar eighth month having all spiritual importance in the tradition of Hindus. Considered to be the sacred-est among all other months, Kartika falls on November 2 of the previous year till next November 1 of each year. The "word" comes from "the constellation" Krittika, the moon goes at this time.

Kartika Masam is said to be the favourite month of Lord Shiva, the destroyer of evil. The month is celebrated with great enthusiasm by devotees who are performing various pujas, vratas, and upavasas to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Rudrabhishekam, Bilvarchana, and Vanabhojanam are some of the spiritual activities that fill this month. Mondays, Somavaram, are also sacred days, and devotees throng Shiva temples for darshan and special pujas.

Pradosha Kalam is held to be the most holy time for worshipping Lord Shiva and brings him a lot of benefits. Deepa Aradhana, lighting lamps in the evening, is said to wipe away all sins. Another important ritual is Uppili Pujai - worship of the Uppili tree considered sacred - an important ritual during this month. Devotees also undertake a 41-day Mandal Puja under strict austerities and fasting, known as Ayyappa Deeksha.

Kartika Masam holds spiritual significance at a deeper level. It is that time of the year that presents an excellent opportunity to learn and reflect upon the self. In the ritual and austerity observed in the month, the devotee is able to get the benefits of purification, repentance for previous mistakes, the blessings of Lord Shiva, and peace of mind and soul.

