Tennis: Auger-Aliassime withdraws from Paris Masters due to back injury

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has announced his withdrawal from the Paris Masters due to a back injury.

Auger-Aliassime was drawn to play Ben Shelton in the first round, with the winner to take on No. 1 in the world no.1 Jannik Sinner in the second round.

"I tried to give myself every last opportunity to be fit to play in Paris but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be this year," Auger-Aliassime wrote on Instagram. "After experiencing some pain in my back during Basel, I did some testing and attempts to practice before concluding that I wouldn’t be ready to compete in Paris at the level I’d hope for.

"That being said, it’s a bittersweet ending to the season and I’m going to do everything in my power to recoup mentally and physically for a strong start in 2025. We keep going."

This week, Auger-Aliassime lost to Mpetshi Perricard in the second round of the Swiss Indoors, which ended his bid for a third consecutive Swiss Indoors title

He is currently the ATP World No. 19 with a record of 31-24 and no singles titles this year.

