Is October 28 holiday in Odisha and West Bengal!?

Odisha and West Bengal are preparing for a stormy weather scenario as Diwali celebrations are around the corner. A cyclonic storm is likely to hit the eastern coast, threatening to put a shadow on the festive celebrations. The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone warning for Odisha and West Bengal as the storm is expected to make landfall on October 28.

While a cyclone warning exists for October 28, Diwali and Laxmi Puja have ensured it remains a public holiday for Odisha and West Bengal, too. Citizens are readying themselves for the festivities with caution. Authorities in the two states have been gearing up to minimize the impacts of the cyclone, with evacuation plans for the low-lying areas and relief teams on standby as emergency services are geared up.

While the threat of cyclones looms, the people are in no mood to let the festival go by without having the traditional fervour that makes Diwali what it is. Markets are full of shoppers and decoration is in process. However, citizens are reminded to be safe in the cyclone rather than having celebrations. People are not allowed to step out into strong winds and heavy rainfalls; they should travel only if necessary and follow the official updates.

The cyclone will bring in its wake the misery of uncertain Diwali celebrations. Residents were hoping that the storm would pass through soon so that they could have the much-awaited festivities. In this regard, both Odisha and West Bengal governments have assured that all measures would be taken for safety.

It will pass very close, and their tracks as well as the strength are strictly on observation. All citizens have been warned to keep watchful eyes over October 28, which might coincide with Diwali as it is a major day of landfall by the cyclone. People must follow official announcements for the latest news regarding the path taken and the intensity of the cyclone.

