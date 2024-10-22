Diwali 2024 Bank Holidays: Know the Dates and Plan Ahead

As the festive season approaches, it's essential to stay informed about bank holidays to avoid any last-minute disruptions. Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most significant celebrations in India, and banks across the country will observe holidays during this period.

Diwali Bank Holiday 2024: State-Wise Dates

In 2024, Diwali (Deepavali) falls on October 31st (Thursday). Banks in several states will remain closed on this day, including:

Andhra Pradesh

Goa

Karnataka

Kerala

Puducherry

Telangana

Tamil Nadu

Additionally, some states will observe Diwali on the same day, with extra regional holidays on November 1st (Friday), including:

Delhi

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Other Bank Holidays in October 2024

Apart from Diwali, banks in India will remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. In October 2024, banks will be closed for a total of 15 days due to national and regional holidays.

Plan Your Banking Activities

To avoid any inconvenience, individuals are advised to plan their banking activities in advance, considering the upcoming holidays. Here are some tips:

Check your bank's holiday schedule before visiting

Opt for online banking services for urgent transactions

Schedule bill payments and transfers accordingly

Keep essential documents and contact information handy

Significance of Diwali

Diwali, or Deepavali, is a significant festival in India and among Hindu communities worldwide. It symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. The festival is celebrated with grandeur, cultural events, and family gatherings, making it a vital part of India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

Stay Informed, Stay Prepared

Stay updated with the bank holiday schedule and plan your financial activities accordingly. Wishing you a happy and prosperous Diwali!

Key Dates:

Diwali Bank Holiday: October 31st (Thursday)

Additional Regional Holidays: November 1st (Friday)

Total Bank Holidays in October 2024: 15 days

Note: Bank holiday dates may vary depending on the state and region. It's always best to check with your local bank branch or online banking portal for specific holiday schedules.

