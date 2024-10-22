Is 23 a Holiday for Schools, Colleges in Bangalore?

North Bengaluru has been left in a state of pandemonium due to heavy rain. Water entered several houses and major water-logging was reported in various places, particularly around Yelahanka and Vidyaranyapura, said the Bangalore City Traffic Police. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. Showers are expected to continue until October 24.

Given the inclement weather conditions, the District Collector declared a holiday for all schools and anganwadis on 21st October. There is no official announcement concerning a holiday on 23rd October.

In case a school closes, it is best to gather information from the local authorities or school administration. Holidays in Schools in Karnataka for 2024 have already been announced, and October 23 is not a holiday.

As the Karnataka School Holiday List 2024 says, many holidays await the state and the schoolchildren: Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja on October 11, Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi on October 17, Naraka Chaturdashi on October 31, Kannada Rajyothsava on November 1, and Balipadyami, Deepavali on November 2.

