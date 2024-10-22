Punjab on threshold of revolution in education sector: CM Mann

Nangal, Oct 22 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the state is on the threshold of a revolution in the education sector as about 27 lakh parents are attending mega parent-teacher meetings (PTM) in government schools.

Interacting with the media during his visit to the School of Eminence during the PTM organised here, the Chief Minister said it is a historic day as this PTM is taking place. “Around 27 lakh parents are enquiring about the studies, atmosphere, curriculum and other things being offered to their kids.”

Mann said it would also provide an opportunity for teachers to explain the performance of students in the schools.

The Chief Minister said this was a paradigm shift as such PTMs were a regular practice earlier in private schools but were missing in government schools. “This is one of the best practices of education being adopted here for the wellbeing of the students.”

The Chief Minister said the government has sent six batches of 202 principals and education officers for a five-day Leadership Development Programme to Singapore.

Likewise, he said a batch of 72 primary teachers embarked on a journey to Finland for professional training on Friday. Similarly, three batches of 152 headmasters and education officers were sent to IIM Ahmadabad to get state-of-the-art academic training, adding the motive is to ensure the students get a world-class education.

Mann claimed the government has regularised 12,316 employees working for more than 10 years in the School Education Department. Likewise, he said 10,361 teachers have been recruited since April 2022. Around Rs 82 crore have been allocated for safety and cleanliness in schools.

The Chief Minister said 118 government schools are being transformed into state-of-art schools of eminence with a budget of Rs 29.3 crore for high-speed fibre Internet connections in all government schools in the state.

