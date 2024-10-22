Ready to provide any possible assistance to solve Ukraine conflict: PM Modi to Russian President Putin

Kazan, Oct 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated to Russian President Vladimir Putin that India is ready to provide any possible assistance in the future to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"We are in regular contact regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I have said before, we believe that problems should be resolved peacefully. We fully support the earliest possible establishment of peace and stability. In all our efforts, we give priority to humanity, and we are ready to provide any possible assistance in the future," said PM Modi in his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting with Putin at the Governor's Palace in Kazan.

The meeting took place just a few hours after PM Modi landed in the Russian city to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit, at the invitation of the Russian President.

Thanking Putin for his friendship, warm and welcoming hospitality, PM Modi cited India's deep historical ties with "beautiful" Kazan, emphasising that after the opening of the Consulate General of India in the city, the relations between the two countries will become even stronger.

"This is my second visit to Russia in the last three months, and it demonstrates the close coordination and strong friendship between our countries. In July, in Moscow, we held a bilateral summit. And thanks to our discussions, our cooperation in all areas has strengthened," said Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister also lauded Putin and Russia for successfully leading the BRICS association since the beginning of the year.

"Over the last 15 years of its existence, our BRICS association has created a special identity for itself, and today many countries around the world want to join our association. I look forward to our discussions within BRICS tomorrow," he remarked.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had mentioned that his visit to Kazan will further reinforce the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

The BRICS summit, themed 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security', will also provide an important platform for world leaders to discuss key global issues.

"India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others. The expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good," PM Modi said in his departure statement on Tuesday morning.

In the meetings in narrow and expanded formats, the BRICS leaders are expected to exchange views on current issues on the global and regional agenda, and discuss the three main areas of cooperation outlined by the Russian chairmanship - politics and security, economics and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contacts.

The results of the discussion will be summarised in the Kazan Summit Declaration.

