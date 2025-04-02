April 2 Orange alert for Maharashtra; No Holiday for schools!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also declared an orange alert for various regions in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on April 2, forecasted rainfall and thunderstorms. The IMD has also issued a warning against cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra, set to result in light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over central India.

Impact on Mumbai

The effects of these weather patterns are likely to be experienced in Mumbai until April 4. Citizens will experience heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds, which can disrupt normal life.

Schools Holiday Likely

In case the situation aggravates, Mumbai schools can announce a holiday. But till now there is no information regarding school holidays. So it is declared that there will be no holiday today due to heavy rains.

Precautions and Safety Measures

People in Mumbai are asked to take proper precautions and safety measures to stay safe during heavy rain and thunderstorms. This includes not travelling unless it is unavoidable, remaining indoors when there is heavy rain, and avoiding contact with fallen power lines and flooded places.

