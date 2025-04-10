Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Date, History, Rituals and Celebrations!

Hanuman Jayanti is a major Hindu festival that celebrates the birth day of Lord Hanuman, which is a highly venerated god in Hinduism. Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 12, 2025, this year. We will find out about the importance of Hanuman Jayanti, its history, and how it is observed.

History of Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti is the birthday of Lord Hanuman, who was a vital character in the epic Ramayana. He was a sincere follower of Lord Rama and assisted him in rescuing Sita from the demon king Ravana. Lord Hanuman is renowned for his incredible strength, fearlessness, and loyalty.

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti is a festival of birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman and his contribution to Hinduism. Devotees on this day pray to Lord Hanuman for protection, fearlessness, and eradicating the obstacles of life. People go to Hanuman temples, recite the Hanuman Chalisa, and fast to receive his blessings.

Hanuman Jayanti Celebrations

Hanuman Jayanti is observed with great grandeur and enthusiasm throughout India. Devotees observe fasts, visit temples, and pray to Lord Hanuman. Some individuals arrange kirtans, bhajans, and Sundar Kaand Paath to please Lord Hanuman. Temples are lit with diyas and flowers, and boondis are served as prasad.

Rituals and Traditions

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees observe several rituals and traditions to obtain the blessings of Lord Hanuman. These include:

Ritual Bathing: Devotees wash Lord Hanuman's idol with milk, honey, ghee, and water.

Chanting Hanuman Chalisa: Devotees chant the Hanuman Chalisa to obtain Lord Hanuman's blessings.

Offering Prayers: Devotees pray to Lord Hanuman for protection, courage, and the removal of obstacles in life.

Fasting: Some devotees keep fasts to obtain Lord Hanuman's blessings.

Mantras and Prayers

The following are some mantras and prayers that devotees can recite on Hanuman Jayanti:

Om Ham Hanumate Namah: It is said to bestow the devotee with courage and strength.

Om Namo Bhagvate Hanumate Namah: It is said to bestow blessings and protection upon the devotee.

Ashta Siddhi Nav Nidhi Ke Daata As Var Deen Janki Maata: It is said to bestow wealth and prosperity upon the devotee.

Conclusion

Hanuman Jayanti is an important Hindu festival commemorating the birth of Lord Hanuman. It is a day of great significance to Lord Hanuman's devotees, who look for his blessings for protection, courage, and the elimination of life's hindrances. Understanding the importance and customs of Hanuman Jayanti helps devotees connect with Lord Hanuman on a deeper level and ask for his blessings.

