December 25 holiday for schools, colleges and offices for Christmas

As the year 2024 comes to a close, people across India are preparing to celebrate Christmas, a festival that marks the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is an annual festival that falls on December 25 and is a gazetted holiday in India, which means that it is a day off for the general population, and schools, businesses, and government offices remain closed.

Different state governments have declared December 25 as a public holiday for their respective states. In Chhattisgarh, it has declared a holiday on December 25 and a 7-10 day winter vacation. Similarly, in Telangana, a public holiday has been announced on December 25 with a 10-15 day winter vacation.

Schools will remain shut all over North India on account of winter vacation, lasting around 10-14 days. Schools in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas have been already shut for a week since mid-November due to an alarming rise in pollution levels and will observe 7-10 day winter vacations too.

Besides these holidays on December 25th, all other states, from UP to Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh will enjoy a winter break during these days, varying between 7-14 days.

Time for Relaxation and Enjoyment

With Christmas falling on a Wednesday, it's essential to plan and complete any urgent tasks before the holiday. However, with four Saturdays and five Sundays in December 2024, it's a great opportunity to relax and enjoy the festive season with loved ones.

Whether you are a student waiting for the break, a working professional who is looking for some time off, or simply someone who likes the festive atmosphere, Christmas is a holiday that offers something to everyone. So take time off to relax, spend time with your loved ones, and enjoy this special holiday.

