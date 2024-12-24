Mrunal Thakur wraps up schedule for ‘Dacoit’

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur has wrapped up the schedule for her upcoming movie “Dacoit”.

The actress took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a monochrome picture of herself while getting her make-up done in her vanity van.

She wrote: “That's a Schedule wrap !!! #dacoit.”

It was on December 17, when it was announced that the actress will be seen sharing the screen with actor Adivi Sesh in the upcoming movie ‘Dacoit’. The action drama marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo, reports ‘Variety’.

It follows the story of an angry convict plotting revenge against his former girlfriend who betrayed him.

The project, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang, is being shot simultaneously in the Hindi and Telugu languages. The director collaborated with Adivi Sesh on the story and screenplay. Production is currently underway in Hyderabad, with plans for an extensive shooting schedule in Maharashtra.

As per ‘Variety’, Adivi Sesh chose to announce his leading lady on his birthday, rather than making it about himself.

Talking about the film, Adivi Sesh said that it is a solid action film with a touching love story.

He heaped praise on Mrunal and said that she has brought some of the finest characters to life on the big screen, bringing a unique panache to each role.

Adivi Sesh added: “Her exceptional ability to elevate every character she portrays makes her truly remarkable. We are thrilled to welcome Mrunal to the ‘Dacoit’ team and eagerly await going head-to-head on the big screens”.

Mrunal had said that the story of ‘Dacoit’ is true in its essence, a great mixture of rustic storytelling that is elevated with the stylized vision of both Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

She added: “The character I’m set to depict in the films will allow me to explore shades of playing an on-screen character that I haven’t explored before as an actor. This proposition mixed with the genre and script of ‘Dacoit’ is what will truly make it a treat to watch for the audiences. I can’t wait to deep dive into the world envisioned by Shaneil.”

