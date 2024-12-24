December 31 - January 4 Winter holidays for schools in Madhya Pradesh

As the year 2024 is coming towards its end, winter fully sets in, and there is a declaration of the winter holidays by the school education department of Madhya Pradesh for all government and private schools in the state. These schools will be closed for winter break from December 31, 2024, to January 4, 2025.

As per the Meteorological Department, parts of eastern and western Madhya Pradesh may witness light rain on December 24. Hence, it will reduce temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius. There may be chances of drizzling in Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, and Ujjain cities also.

This move is expected to come as a relief to the students and staff who will now have the chance to enjoy a well-deserved break during the cold winter months. The winter break will also coincide with Christmas and New Year's when students will be able to spend quality time with their families.

It is important to note that other states, like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, have also declared their winter break dates. Though the dates may differ, the essence remains the same - students get a much-needed break in the harsh winter season.

