Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘The Royals’ to premiere on May 9

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actors Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and Zeenat Aman’s upcoming series The Royals will premiere on May 9 on the streaming giant Netflix.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, written by Neha Veena Sharma, and produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications, The Royals also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny.

It will have Bhumi playing an ambitious and feisty CEO of Work Potato, Sophia Shekhar, and Aviraaj Singh, a dashing party prince played by Ishaan.

Creators Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy shared, “With The Royals, we’ve mounted a romance that whips together the old-world charm of palaces and Indian royalty with glass-walled boardrooms and modern reality—where love is anything but easy.”

The creators shared that the series is about two people from completely different worlds, each fighting their own battles, constantly at odds, yet irresistibly drawn to each other in ways they never expected.

“As they clash, challenge, storm, and rage against each other to prove their worth, they must also discover whether their love can survive the chaos that’s them. Expect drama, humor, and a whole lot of fire!”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, added, “Rom-coms have a timeless charm; they make us laugh, believe in love, and embrace the beautiful chaos that comes with it. With The Royals, we’ve created a modern love story that has an equally modern-day conflict. While Bridgerton and Emily in Paris showed the world how compelling romantic sagas can be, The Royals brings that sizzle and swoon to a world that’s unapologetically Indian.

“It’s not just a love story; it’s royalty reimagined with heart, humor, and style.”

Netflix shared the poster of the series, which showed a romantic scene between Bhumi and Ishaan, standing closely and intimately in a warm, softly lit setting. They are holding each other tenderly, with their foreheads and noses almost touching, creating a sense of deep emotional connection.

The caption read: “A ziddi rajkumar meets a girlboss aamkumari Royal mess, ya shahi love story? Watch The Royals, out 9 May, only on Netflix.”

