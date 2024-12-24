Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Sees Box Office Drop on Day 19

Allu Arjun and director Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to perform well at the global box office. The film, which was released on December 5, is on track to join the Rs 1,600-crore club, but it saw a significant dip in earnings on Monday, December 23. While it is common for films to experience a drop during weekdays, it remains to be seen how the movie performs in its third week.

On Day 18, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 32.95 crore in India, but by Day 19, the earnings dropped to Rs 12.25 crore nett. The film saw nearly a Rs 20-crore drop in collections in India. According to early estimates from tracking website Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has performed much better in the Hindi-speaking regions compared to the Telugu version. On December 23, the film earned Rs 9.75 crore nett in Hindi, while the Telugu version earned Rs 2.2 crore nett.

As of now, Pushpa 2 has earned a total of Rs 1,074.85 crore nett in India after 19 days. The movie will soon complete a month in theatres.

Day-wise Breakup of Pushpa 2's Box Office in India (nett):

Week 1: Rs 725.8 crore

Week 2: Rs 264.8 crore

Day 16: Rs 14.3 crore

Day 17: Rs 24.75 crore

Day 18: Rs 32.95 crore

Day 19: Rs 12.25 crore

Total: Rs 1,074.85 crore

On December 23, Yash Raj Films congratulated the Pushpa 2 team on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Records are meant to be broken and new ones push everyone towards excellence. Congratulations to the entire #Pushpa2TheRule team for rewriting history books."

Allu Arjun responded, expressing his gratitude and wishing for future success for everyone.

