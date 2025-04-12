JP Nadda to inaugurate key BJP training camp in Odisha today

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda who is on a crucial two-day visit to Odisha, marked by key party and government events will officially inaugurate a three-day training camp for BJP MLAs and MPs in Puri on Saturday.

The event, which began on the evening of April 11 and will run till April 13, aims to strengthen the party’s leadership by enhancing knowledge of organisational functioning, governance skills, ideological clarity, and goal-oriented execution.

The training session is seen as a strategic effort to align the party's elected representatives with its core vision, ahead of key political developments in the state.

Nadda’s visit began on Friday with the formal launch of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha, an event of major political and public significance. State BJP president Manmohan Samal stated that around 3.5 crore residents are expected to benefit from the health insurance program.

Odisha’s new BJP-led government introduced the scheme six years after its launch by the Centre, marking a policy shift from the previous BJD government, which had opted out of it reportedly due to political differences.

The Union Minister was welcomed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, state BJP president Manmohan Samal, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, and other senior leaders.

In addition, Nadda is scheduled to inaugurate the new building of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Pediatrics in Cuttack during his visit, further emphasising the Centre’s focus on healthcare infrastructure in Odisha.

