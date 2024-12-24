‘I Will Quit Movies’: Sukumar’s Emotional Statement Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede Tragedy

A tragic stampede at a benefit show for Pushpa 2 has cast a shadow over the film's success, leading to intense scrutiny of actor Allu Arjun. The incident, which claimed the life of a woman and left a young boy critically injured, has raised significant concerns about safety measures at such events. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy added fuel to the fire by indirectly criticizing Allu Arjun during a recent Assembly session, further escalating the controversy.

In a major development, the police have summoned Allu Arjun for questioning regarding the mishap, making it a highly discussed topic across the industry. While the actor has remained tight-lipped about the incident, the emotional toll on director Sukumar has become increasingly evident.

At a recent success meet for Pushpa 2, Sukumar openly expressed his grief over the tragic event, describing how deeply it had affected him. His emotional response has sparked speculation about his future in the film industry.

During the Game Changer event in the United States, where a new song featuring the lyrics of “Dhoop” was unveiled, Sukumar made a surprising comment. Anchor Suma asked him, “If you had to give up Dhoop, what would you let go of today?” Sukumar replied, “I feel like giving up filmmaking itself.”

The unexpected remark stunned the audience, including Ram Charan, who was seated beside Sukumar. Charan quickly gestured in reassurance, seemingly telling him, “Don’t do that!” Sukumar’s statement has led many to believe that the ongoing controversies and pressures may be taking a serious mental toll on him.

As the situation unfolds, fans and industry insiders alike are left wondering how this controversy will impact the future of Pushpa 2 and Sukumar’s illustrious career.

