Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, Sukumar, and Mythri Naveen Shine at Lavish Party

Hyderabad has emerged as a hotspot for high-profile parties, and a recent event hosted by Kakinada Seaport chairman KV Rao added to the city's growing reputation. The exclusive gathering saw prominent personalities from politics, film, and business attending the celebration. Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife, director Sukumar, Mythri Movie Makers’ head Naveen, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, along with influential business figures from both Telugu states, graced the occasion.

These types of elite parties are becoming more frequent in Hyderabad, often attended by celebrities and VIPs. The events, which can be anything from weddings to casual gatherings, reflect the host's influence and social standing. The level of celebrity attendance at such affairs highlights the growing significance of the city in the social and entertainment circuits.

Over the last six to seven months, Hyderabad has increasingly become the destination for such high-profile social events, overtaking Mumbai as the go-to place for exclusive gatherings. The city's prominence in hosting political, business, and film personalities showcases its position as a central hub for socializing among influential figures.