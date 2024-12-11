Bengaluru Engineer's Suicide: Wife, In-Laws Accused of Harassment

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have initiated an investigation into the alleged harassment case that led to the suicide of a 34-year-old engineer, Atul Subhash, originally from Uttar Pradesh. Subhash was found dead at his apartment on Monday, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note and a 90-minute video elaborating on the ordeal he faced.

According to officials, the note and video accuse his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family of harassment. Acting on the evidence, the police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and launched a formal probe.

A separate complaint was filed by Atul’s brother, Bikas Kumar, at the Marathahalli police station. The First Information Report (FIR) names four individuals: Atul’s wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, brother Anurag Singhania, and uncle Sushil Singhania. The charges have been filed under sections 108 (Abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (When a criminal act is carried out by multiple persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The FIR accuses the four of filing false cases against Atul and pressuring him for a financial settlement of Rs 3 crore. It also mentions that Nikita allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh to grant Atul access to their son.

Allegations of False Cases and Financial Demands

Preliminary investigations reveal that Atul faced multiple marital issues, including nine cases filed against him by his wife. "My wife has registered nine cases against me. Six cases are in the lower court and three in the high court," Atul stated in the video recorded before his death.

One of the cases, filed in 2022, accused Atul, his parents, and his brother of murder, dowry harassment, and unnatural sex. However, his wife later withdrew the case. During a cross-examination, Nikita reportedly admitted that her earlier allegations regarding her father's death were false. She had initially claimed that Atul’s demands for money led to her father’s death, but later clarified that her father had passed away in 2019 due to chronic illnesses, including diabetes.

Atul also alleged that his wife demanded a monthly maintenance of Rs 2 lakh for herself and their child.

Sharing His Story Before the Tragic End

Before taking the extreme step, Atul reportedly shared his 24-page note in a WhatsApp group of an NGO with which he was associated. He also sent the note to multiple people via email, aiming to document his side of the story.

Police Investigation Underway

Bengaluru police have confirmed that notices are likely to be issued to the accused, summoning them for questioning. Authorities are reviewing the evidence, including the 24-page note and the 90-minute video, as part of the investigation.

The tragic case has sparked a social media outcry, with many users demanding justice for Atul and highlighting the mental health struggles faced by men in similar situations. The police have assured a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.

Also read: 3 Days Holidays for Schools: December 24 to December 26 - Christmas 2024 Holidays