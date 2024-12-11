Camaraderie transcending political boundaries: Pranab Mukherjee's daughter recalls PM Modi's bond with late Prez

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has reminisced about the exceptional relationship between her father and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as "a rare example of camaraderie that transcended political boundaries".

When Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister in 2014, Pranab Mukherjee was serving as the President of India. Sharmistha recalled the moment when Modi sought her father's blessings by touching his feet and requesting his guidance.

Mukherjee responded, saying, "We belong to two different ideologies, but the people have given you a mandate. I will not interfere with governance -- that is your job. But I will be there if you need help in any constitutional matter."

Prime Minister Modi reportedly appreciated this gesture, once telling Sharmistha, "For Dada to say this was a big thing. From the beginning, there was openness and honesty between us."

Pranab Mukherjee's diary entries also highlighted the unique bond. He noted that Modi greeted him by touching his feet even during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, despite being a vocal critic of the Congress party. Mukherjee wrote, "I don't know why, but he has a strange soft corner for me."

Sharmistha stressed the connection between the two leaders extended beyond governance to shared values in spirituality, particularly their mutual admiration for Swami Vivekananda and Shri Ramakrishna Paramahansa.

At Mukherjee's farewell ceremony as President in 2017, she recalled that PM Modi delivered an emotional speech, describing him as "a father figure" and "a mentor who inspired me to work harder for the nation."

According to Sharmistha, her father held high regard for PM Modi's political acumen, once noting that "after Indira Gandhi, Narendra Modi is one of the rare Prime Ministers who not only understands the pulse of the people but also possesses immense political strength."

In his memoir, 'The Presidential Years: 2012–2017', Mukherjee praised the Prime Minister's decisiveness and work ethic, acknowledging their occasional policy disagreements. He commended PM Modi's governance reforms and ability to connect with people, though he initially had reservations about how PM Modi, with no prior experience in national politics, would handle India's foreign policy challenges.

Sharmistha recalled how PM Modi supported her father even after Mukherjee retired as President. When Mukherjee felt uneasy post-retirement, PM Modi personally called him, saying, "Dada, please don't be depressed. Your words of wisdom have great value for the nation. You should speak your mind at seminars and public events."

When Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2019, PM Modi informed him personally before the news was made public. Sharmistha fondly recalled the Prime Minister's genuine pride and happiness during the award ceremony.

In a farewell letter to Mukherjee, PM Modi called him a "father figure" and expressed gratitude for his guidance, a letter Mukherjee later shared on social media.

The relationship between the two leaders stands as a testament to mutual respect and shared commitment to the nation, bridging political and ideological divides.

