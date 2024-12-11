Cold wave continues to sweep Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Dec 11 (IANS) Cold wave continued to sweep across the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday as Srinagar city recorded minus 3 degrees Celsius minimum temperature.

Since morning, fresh snowfall has started in the Zojila Pass axis of the Srinagar- Leh highway. Traffic on the highway has been suspended for the day.

Meteorological Department officials said the minimum temperature was minus 3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city while it was minus 6 and minus 1.8 in Gulmarg and Pahalgam respectively.

Jammu city had 5, Katra 5.9, Batote 1.5, Banihal minus 2.1 and Bhaderwah minus 2.6 as the minimum temperature.

The Meteorological Department has forecast cold, dry weather in J&K till December 24. During this period, the cold is expected to intensify further.

People in Srinagar city and elsewhere were again seen struggling with water taps in the morning to de-freeze these.

Although water bodies like Dal Lake, Wullar Lake, Manasbal Lake and Nigeen Lake have not frozen yet, the extreme chill that sweeps over the water surface prevents boating activities inside these lakes in the morning hours.

Morning walkers have also changed their schedule due to the extreme cold.

The 40-day-long period of intense winter cold called the 'Chillai Kalan' will start on December 21 and end on January 30.

Since electricity continues to play hide and seek due to the huge gap between power consumption and imports from other producers, for locals the ember-filled firepot woven in a willow wicker basket called the 'Kangri' kept under the loose tweed over garment called the 'Pheran' is still the best bet against cold.

During shortages of fresh vegetables, locals use dried vegetables like brinjals, tomatoes and pumpkins which are dried and stored during the autumn months for use in the lean winter days.

