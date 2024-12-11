December 12 Holiday in Karnataka or SM Krishna's Demise

The Karnataka government has declared a public holiday on December 12 in all government offices, schools, and colleges, even aided educational institutions. This was declared to pay homage to former Chief Minister SM Krishna who died on December 10. He was 92 years old.

There has been a declaration of three days of mourning state from December 10-12. In this phase, the national flag will flutter at half mast at all state government offices and there will not be any cultural or entertaining events by the government

SM Krishna was a former influential politician who helped make Bengaluru known as the Silicon Valley of India. He will be cremated on Wednesday with full state honours in his hometown Mandya.

Keeping the two working days in view, there will be a holiday in all schools and colleges of Karnataka on December 11 and 12. It will provide a day for the nation as well as its people to mourn the death of that great leader.

