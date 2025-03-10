Yash Attends Tejasvi Surya’s Wedding, Video of Their Interaction Goes Viral: Watch

Yash Attends Tejasvi Surya’s Wedding, Video of Their Interaction Goes Viral

Popular Kannada actor Yash, best known for his role in the KGF franchise, recently attended the wedding of Indian politician Tejasvi Surya. A video of their interaction at the event has now gone viral on social media.

In the footage, Yash and Tejasvi Surya can be seen exchanging greetings with folded hands before posing for photographs together. The actor also extended his congratulations to the newlyweds. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a fan page dedicated to Yash, drawing significant attention from fans and followers.

Tejasvi Surya, a Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representing Bangalore South, tied the knot with Sivasri Skandaprasad in a grand ceremony attended by several dignitaries and prominent personalities. Sivasri Skandaprasad is a renowned Carnatic musician and Bharatanatyam dancer, adding a cultural flair to the high-profile wedding.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Yash is gearing up for his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The movie, touted as a period gangster drama, is generating immense buzz. Reports suggest that the film's star-studded cast may include Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tovino Thomas, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Darrell D'Silva, and Akshay Oberoi.

Stay tuned for more updates on Yash’s upcoming projects and notable public appearances.