3 Days Holidays for Schools: December 24 to December 26 - Christmas 2024 Holidays

Christmas is the festival that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. On this day, people worldwide decorate Christmas trees and exchange gifts.

The celebration is filled with joy and festivities. This year, however, the government has declared a three-day holiday for school students in observance of Christmas. This holiday applies not only in Hyderabad but also across all districts of the state.

On these dates: From December 24th to 26th, there will be three consecutive days of holidays.

December 24th: Christmas Eve

December 25th: Christmas Day

December 26th: General holiday and Boxing Day

As a result, the three-day holiday will not only apply to schools but also to both government and private banks. Banks will be closed on the 24th, 25th, and 26th.